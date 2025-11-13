Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $575.07 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.77 and a 200-day moving average of $554.47.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

