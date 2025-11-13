TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TEL opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.