Monetta Financial Services Inc. Invests $915,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,103.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,271.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,375.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.