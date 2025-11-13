Francis Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VONE opened at $309.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $312.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8463 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.