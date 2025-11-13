MKA Charitable Fund Has $255.52 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

MKA Charitable Fund reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 100.0% of MKA Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MKA Charitable Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $255,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,788 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $30,318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 468,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,125,887.05. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

ABNB opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

