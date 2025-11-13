M&G PLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

M&G PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the second quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

