NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Announces Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.46%.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of NetSol Technologies worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
