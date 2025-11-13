42,671 Shares in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB Bought by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 95,209 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $701,000.

SCMB stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $26.30.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

