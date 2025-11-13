Financial Analysis: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) versus Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlanta Braves 1 1 1 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlanta Braves has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Atlanta Braves’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Atlanta Braves”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.86) -22.43 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 3.04 -$2.07 million ($0.04) -975.25

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

