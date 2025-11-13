Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Strategy worth $1,418,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Strategy by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.08. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 3.87.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

