Yala (YU) One Day Volume Tops $51.92 Thousand

Yala (YU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Yala token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yala has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and $51.92 thousand worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yala has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yala Token Profile

Yala launched on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 89,886,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. The official website for Yala is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 89,883,060.67459259. The last known price of Yala is 0.99947793 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $52,878.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

