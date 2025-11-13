Tobam Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.64. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.07 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

