Smithfield Trust Co Sells 6,945 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,482,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,764,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 185,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

