Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Smithfield Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.