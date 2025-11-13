AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock worth $4,593,353. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $87,147,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,566 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,906 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $68,036,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,441,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

