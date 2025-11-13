United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 338 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $372.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.58. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

