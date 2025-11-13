Tobam Purchases 224 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autodesk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $301.74 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

