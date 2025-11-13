L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at L1 Long Short Fund

In other news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 23,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$74,421.87. Also, insider Mark Landau acquired 23,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.15 per share, with a total value of A$74,421.87. Insiders have acquired 110,498 shares of company stock worth $345,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

