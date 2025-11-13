Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance
AUBN opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.50. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
