Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $54.72 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,743,787 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.59% of Rayonier worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 16.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.63%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

