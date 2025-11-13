Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.0% increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,232,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,228 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 94.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 803,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 74,593 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 555,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.