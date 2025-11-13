Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS FDHT opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Fidelity Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile
