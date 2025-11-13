Tobam Sells 6,407 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Tobam decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.