United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $156.50 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

