Tobam Has $102,000 Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Celestica were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 603.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Celestica Trading Up 0.6%

CLS opened at $333.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

