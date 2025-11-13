Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Holdings Decreased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,717 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,062,216 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE LUV opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.