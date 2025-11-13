Tobam Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Tobam increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American International Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

