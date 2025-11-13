Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 52,010 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,010 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.81% of Bentley Systems worth $126,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 682.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

BSY stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

