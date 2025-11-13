Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 2,500 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.59% of Valmont Industries worth $102,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $410.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $427.81.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

