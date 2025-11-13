Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $180.41 Million Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,850 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.94% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $180,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $848,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,756. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,084. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

