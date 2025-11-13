iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.5% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $230,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9%

META opened at $609.01 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.38.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,227.17. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,430 shares of company stock worth $45,313,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

