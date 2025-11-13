Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

