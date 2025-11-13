FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.
FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $3.80) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTCI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
FTC Solar Price Performance
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.46. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTC Solar
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.