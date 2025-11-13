iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN is Francis Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,502 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 2.93% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

BGRN opened at $48.10 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

