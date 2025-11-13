SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

