Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $251.82 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,824,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,824,930.48792 with 93,761,893,726.77122 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00334814 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,949,467.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars.

