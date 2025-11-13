Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

