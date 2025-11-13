ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

