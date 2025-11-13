ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chewy worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners PE LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $7,142,402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,005.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,214,000 after buying an additional 1,308,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 963,780 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after buying an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

