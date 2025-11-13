ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chewy worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners PE LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $7,142,402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,005.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,214,000 after buying an additional 1,308,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 963,780 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after buying an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Down 1.0%

Chewy stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.