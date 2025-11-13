Fiera Capital Corp Has $150.58 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $150,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

