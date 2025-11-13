Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 50.86% 7.36% 2.77% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Safestore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion 3.88 $71.42 million $7.64 9.65 Safestore $284.91 million 6.48 $474.94 million N/A N/A

Safestore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Risk and Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LEG Immobilien and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 1 0 0 1.50 Safestore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Safestore on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business “Une Pièce en Plus” (“UPP”) in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area (“MLA”) of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

