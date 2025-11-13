Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.70 and last traded at GBX 13.70. 686,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,181,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25.

Fusion Antibodies Stock Up 11.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (1.80) EPS for the quarter. Fusion Antibodies had a negative net margin of 195.95% and a negative return on equity of 137.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Antibodies plc will post -129.9999875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

