National Pension Service Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $222,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

