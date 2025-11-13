Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.7 million. Sally Beauty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,245. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,788,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 319,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,547,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,311,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 108,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 69,233 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

