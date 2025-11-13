AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 43.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

