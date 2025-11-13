DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 194,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 76,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
DeepMarkit Trading Up 6.7%
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DeepMarkit
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.