DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 194,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 76,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

