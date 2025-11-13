Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,806,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.