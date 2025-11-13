Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 3,034 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,667,344,000 after acquiring an additional 434,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,621,000 after buying an additional 285,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.