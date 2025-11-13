Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 and last traded at GBX 983.80, with a volume of 10958742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 968.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,055 target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,036.25.

Get Informa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Informa

Informa Trading Down 0.7%

Informa Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 930.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 860.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.