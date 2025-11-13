Helikon Investments Ltd Increases Position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $CRESY

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,317 shares during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. makes up about 0.3% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systrade AG now owns 280,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares during the period. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 62,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $748.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.85 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.57%.

CRESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

